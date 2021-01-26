$0.18 EPS Expected for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. TELUS reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

TU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on TELUS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in TELUS by 20.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in TELUS by 1.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in TELUS by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TELUS by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 1.5% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 65,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TELUS has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.234 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

