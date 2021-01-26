-$0.26 EPS Expected for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gannett’s earnings. Gannett reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gannett will report full year earnings of ($4.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.84) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gannett.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $814.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,821,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,870,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth $1,383,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

GCI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.19. 27,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,819. Gannett has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $6.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $577.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

