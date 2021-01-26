$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWK opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

