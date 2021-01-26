-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.05. PVH posted earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $7.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CL King cut shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $472,376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 454,181 shares of company stock worth $41,467,269. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,364,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,757 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,802,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,536,000 after purchasing an additional 514,263 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PVH by 23.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,429,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,247,000 after buying an additional 274,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in PVH by 13,268.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 254,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,149,000 after buying an additional 252,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH opened at $95.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PVH has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

