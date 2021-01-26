$0.51 EPS Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.59. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,133. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

In other Patterson Companies news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

