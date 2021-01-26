$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. James River Group posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $177.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JRVR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

In other James River Group news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 681.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 340.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88. James River Group has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

