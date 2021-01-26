$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Teekay LNG Partners also posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Teekay LNG Partners stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGP. FMR LLC grew its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,889,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,987,000 after acquiring an additional 734,534 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 314,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 195,826 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,194,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 80,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 297,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 77,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

