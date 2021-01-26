$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Virtusa’s earnings. Virtusa reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Virtusa.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $317.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Virtusa’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.10. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,073. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. Virtusa has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Virtusa in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Virtusa in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtusa in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtusa in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

See Also: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtusa (VRTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.