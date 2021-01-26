$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to post $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Envestnet reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $82.68 on Friday. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -636.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.89.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.