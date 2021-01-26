$0.75 EPS Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will announce earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Equity Residential posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,949,000 after acquiring an additional 137,555 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 454,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,312,000 after buying an additional 152,384 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 83,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Equity Residential by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $61.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $87.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

