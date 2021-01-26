$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. TC Energy reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TC Energy.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 54.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,461,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,204,000 after buying an additional 1,574,942 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,146 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 38.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,524,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,946,000 after purchasing an additional 975,198 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $379,306,000 after purchasing an additional 707,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 19.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,828,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,227,000 after purchasing an additional 621,519 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,809. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.608 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TC Energy (TRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.