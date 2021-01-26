$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AerCap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.45. AerCap reported earnings of $2.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerCap will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AerCap.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 8.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,095,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,350,000 after acquiring an additional 399,671 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,108,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in AerCap by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,459,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,696 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 45.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,026,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,048,000 after purchasing an additional 634,845 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. lifted its position in AerCap by 23.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 1,408,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,468,000 after purchasing an additional 269,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

AER traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.80. 86,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,835. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.08 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

