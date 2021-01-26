$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 844.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 99,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 416,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 60,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.54. 114,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,927,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

