-$0.88 EPS Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.88) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is ($0.76). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($3.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($2.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.89.

Shares of ITCI opened at $33.92 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $140,268.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 9,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $310,081.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,157.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,090,204 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,792,000 after buying an additional 1,748,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,955,000 after purchasing an additional 786,961 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,258,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 503,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 481,647 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7,609.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 320,192 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

