$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will announce earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Chemung Financial posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $34.05 on Friday. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

