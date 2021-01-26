0Chain (ZCN) Price Tops $1.10 on Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 69.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00003422 BTC on major exchanges. 0Chain has a total market cap of $53.18 million and $3.10 million worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 88% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000227 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00047467 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

ZCN is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.