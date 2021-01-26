$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will announce sales of $1.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $979.00 million and the highest is $1.06 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.47.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $70,143,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,778,000 after purchasing an additional 854,910 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,880,000 after purchasing an additional 717,336 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $27,192,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 413,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 393,619 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,804. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.