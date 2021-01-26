$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $956.09 million. Expedia Group reported sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $5.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Expedia Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.03.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 134.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $345,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,743 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Expedia Group by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 89.4% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 211,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $19,411,000 after acquiring an additional 99,934 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE stock opened at $135.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.77. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

