$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2021

Brokerages expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $956.09 million. Expedia Group reported sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $5.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Expedia Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.03.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 134.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $345,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,743 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Expedia Group by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 89.4% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 211,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $19,411,000 after acquiring an additional 99,934 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE stock opened at $135.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.77. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.