$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.21. CVS Health posted earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 41,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 49,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $73.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

