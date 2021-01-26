$1.46 EPS Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. PepsiCo posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PepsiCo.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Truist upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $140.18 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.76. The firm has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

