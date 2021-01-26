$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will post $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.69. Helen of Troy reported earnings per share of $1.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year earnings of $11.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

HELE opened at $244.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.09. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $245.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

