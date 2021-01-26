$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2021

Analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will post $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.69. Helen of Troy reported earnings per share of $1.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year earnings of $11.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

HELE opened at $244.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.09. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $245.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.