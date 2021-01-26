$1.79 EPS Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. UMB Financial reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $5.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $28,321.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,241 shares in the company, valued at $11,393,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $97,946.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,023 shares of company stock worth $1,649,799 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,213,000 after buying an additional 232,111 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,287,000 after buying an additional 107,560 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,096,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,756,000 after buying an additional 96,791 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter worth about $4,673,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 26.6% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 445,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,814,000 after buying an additional 93,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $72.43. 2,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,120. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

