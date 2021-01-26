1,097 Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SMG opened at $230.76 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $237.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.59 and a 200-day moving average of $171.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

