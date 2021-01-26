11,030 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Purchased by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 385,918 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,861,000 after buying an additional 50,056 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 191.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.9% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 99,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $54.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

