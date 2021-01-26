1,138 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after acquiring an additional 838,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,814 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $426,872,000 after acquiring an additional 69,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,495,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,070,000 after buying an additional 35,883 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.54.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,707,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,443,381. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

