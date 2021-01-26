14,621 Shares in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Bought by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Translate Bio by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Translate Bio by 20.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

TBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Translate Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

TBIO stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $28.09.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 70.38%. The company had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

