$15.50 Million in Sales Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will post $15.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the highest is $16.00 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $12.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $91.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.36 million to $92.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $88.50 million, with estimates ranging from $87.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.56. 5,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,352. The stock has a market cap of $119.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.

In related news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp purchased 42,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $98,656.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 53,468 shares of company stock worth $123,967. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in S&W Seed stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

