15 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in NVR by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in NVR by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,540.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,100.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4,044.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,545.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,919.98 per share, with a total value of $66,639.66. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,283 shares of company stock worth $9,686,916 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,860.60.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

