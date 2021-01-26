$18.70 Million in Sales Expected for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to post sales of $18.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.50 million to $18.90 million. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $17.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $71.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.20 million to $71.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $74.30 million, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $75.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Western New England Bancorp from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $44,928.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 60,032 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 28,717 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 389.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 47,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.39. 2,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $163.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.22.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

