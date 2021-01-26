18,167 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Purchased by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,524,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,605 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,122,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,840 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 7.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,816,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,665,000 after purchasing an additional 784,203 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 9.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,570,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,768,000 after purchasing an additional 736,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,520,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,612,000 after purchasing an additional 216,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.37.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

