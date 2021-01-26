19,712 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $171,991,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 496,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,413,660. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

