2,140 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $174.05 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.91.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.