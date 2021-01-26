2,285 Shares in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.51% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:BIS opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

