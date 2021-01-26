$236.14 Million in Sales Expected for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will report sales of $236.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $236.27 million. Grand Canyon Education posted sales of $213.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year sales of $841.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $841.81 million to $842.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $931.48 million, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $932.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.67 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $904,100.00. Also, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $210,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at $618,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,211 shares of company stock worth $3,625,145. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 96,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,812 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOPE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.54. 3,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,226. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.29 and a 200 day moving average of $88.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $106.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

