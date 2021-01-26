2,384 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in V.F. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -652.38, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.38. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,043.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

