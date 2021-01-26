$256.27 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post $256.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.09 million and the lowest is $250.90 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $210.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $765.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760.50 million to $769.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, 140166 lowered Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $202.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.38, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.45. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $222.43.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total value of $9,942,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

