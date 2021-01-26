2,566 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Acquired by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 983,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,163,000 after buying an additional 157,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $93.72 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

