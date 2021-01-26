2,633 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,609 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,307,000 after purchasing an additional 668,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15,619.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after purchasing an additional 586,823 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 444.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 716,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,959,000 after acquiring an additional 585,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,146,000 after acquiring an additional 452,315 shares during the last quarter.

MBB traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.17. 13,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.11 and a 200 day moving average of $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

