$28.13 Million in Sales Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will report $28.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.57 million and the lowest is $27.69 million. Iteris reported sales of $28.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $118.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.88 million to $119.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $142.22 million, with estimates ranging from $142.07 million to $142.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%.

ITI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

NASDAQ:ITI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.97. 287,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,360. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $286.98 million, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $7.81.

In related news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $161,512.20. Also, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $37,407.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,657.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Iteris by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iteris during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Iteris by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Iteris during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Iteris by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

