$32.37 Million in Sales Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will post sales of $32.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.74 million to $33.00 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $37.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $128.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.30 million to $129.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $134.28 million, with estimates ranging from $132.76 million to $135.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $34.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,156. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.01 million, a PE ratio of -118.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $623,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 197,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 90,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

