32,120 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.16. 410,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,298,381. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

