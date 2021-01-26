368 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,061 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,458 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Tesla by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.98.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $4,999,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,033 shares of company stock worth $78,547,823. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $884.68. The stock had a trading volume of 335,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,594,461. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $733.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.94. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,768.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

