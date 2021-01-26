3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

DDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $309,561 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 69.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DDD traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,147,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,499,277. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

