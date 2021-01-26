$4.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.50. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings of $4.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $14.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.04 to $14.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $18.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.60 to $19.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion.

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CSFB reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

AMP stock opened at $211.61 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.04.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 25.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.