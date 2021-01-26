$40.95 Million in Sales Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will announce $40.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.35 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $47.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $170.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.56 million to $170.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $169.08 million, with estimates ranging from $164.82 million to $173.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.86 million.

Several brokerages have commented on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,712.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,476.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.12 million, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.53%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

