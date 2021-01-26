40,000 Shares in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of EVERTEC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at $5,842,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at $12,913,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at $8,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $532,561.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,580.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $87,236.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,594.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,122 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.98. 12,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,766. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

