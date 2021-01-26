4,200 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Bought by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in AutoNation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $75.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $7,588,229.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 15,378 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $991,265.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,288 shares of company stock valued at $10,907,059 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

