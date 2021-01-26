4,434 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Purchased by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 337.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.17. 358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,704. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $66.70 and a 52-week high of $70.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.557 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

