4,897 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Bought by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $158,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $3,498,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAH opened at $97.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.75. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

