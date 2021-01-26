$49.96 Million in Sales Expected for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will post $49.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centogene will report full year sales of $117.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.54 million to $121.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $79.98 million, with estimates ranging from $79.21 million to $80.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 million.

CNTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Centogene in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Kempen & Co assumed coverage on shares of Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centogene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:CNTG traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $229.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of -2.25. Centogene has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centogene by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Centogene by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Centogene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Centogene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Centogene by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. 15.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

